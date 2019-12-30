WARD, William M. 57, a native of St. Petersburg, died December 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving family. Friends will be received a the Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Ave., Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5-7 pm with a Wake Service at 6 pm. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, January 7 at 10 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Paul's Catholic School Sustaining Fund, 1900 12th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 30, 2019