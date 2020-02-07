Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William WESTLAKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WESTLAKE, William F. "Bill" 87, died January 22, 2020. He was born and raised in Tampa. After graduation from Hillsborough HS he joined the Air Force and became an aircraft mechanic. He was stationed in multiple locations including Oklahoma, Japan, and Florida. Once he returned to Tampa in the mid 1960s he and his wife started several small businesses, including Westlake and Westlake Realty. He passed along his love of the outdoors to his family through many camping and fishing trips, including a summer long trip spent camping in a number of our national parks in the western United States. Though he had lots of accomplishments in his life he was most proud of his family and his 48 years of loyal, sober friendship with Bill W. He is survived by his four children, Debra, Charlie, Dave, and Doug; his former wife, June Westlake; four grandchildren; his sister, Bettie Hecker (Alvin); and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. As per his request,there will be no public services. There will be a dedicated meeting for his AA associates February 8, refreshments at 4:30 and meeting at 7 pm, at Sobrenity. His remains will be interred at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.

