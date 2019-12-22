Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Wills. View Sign Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLS, William Taylor "Bud" age 95, born in Charleston, West Virginia, August 4, 1924, passed away December 19, 2019. He outlived his wife of 63 years, Alice Carrera Wills, by less than four months. During a childhood that included winning a beautiful baby competition in Charleston for two years in a row, he spent summers with his beloved sister, Nina, in the small hamlet of Prince, West Virginia, a whistlestop on the railroad, where his grandfather ran a hotel. These idyllic summers defined his childhood. When the war came, he went to Washington to work for the Department of Agriculture, and then into banking, first in Charleston, and then in Tampa, where his mother, Winnie Seacrist, and his stepfather, Fred Seacrist, had moved. He worked for several area banks, including the Exchange National Bank, where he began as a teller and worked for 25 years, rising to assistant vice-president. It was while working as a teller that he met the love of his life, Alice. He edited the bank's newsletter and supplied his own cartoon work for it, as well as writing press releases and marketing material. Later, he worked for the Merchants Association for many years, where he put his artistic bent into the program that supplied streetlight banners for major events, like the Super Bowl, and worked on other community projects, such as the Safety Council. He raised his family in Forest Hills, where he served on the board of the school for Most Holy Redeemer. In addition to his wife Alice, he is predeceased by his sister, Nina Wills Combes. He is survived by his three children, Kimberly Turner (Stephen), William Taylor Wills Jr. (Gary Allen), and Blaine Wills (Teresa); five grandchildren, Douglas and Evan Turner, and Logan, Sierra, and Sydney Wills, and seven nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the help of caregivers in the last two years of his life, especially Susana Viera. The family will receive friends at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614, on Saturday, December 28, 11 am-1 pm with the funeral service to begin at 1 pm. A private burial will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting

WILLS, William Taylor "Bud" age 95, born in Charleston, West Virginia, August 4, 1924, passed away December 19, 2019. He outlived his wife of 63 years, Alice Carrera Wills, by less than four months. During a childhood that included winning a beautiful baby competition in Charleston for two years in a row, he spent summers with his beloved sister, Nina, in the small hamlet of Prince, West Virginia, a whistlestop on the railroad, where his grandfather ran a hotel. These idyllic summers defined his childhood. When the war came, he went to Washington to work for the Department of Agriculture, and then into banking, first in Charleston, and then in Tampa, where his mother, Winnie Seacrist, and his stepfather, Fred Seacrist, had moved. He worked for several area banks, including the Exchange National Bank, where he began as a teller and worked for 25 years, rising to assistant vice-president. It was while working as a teller that he met the love of his life, Alice. He edited the bank's newsletter and supplied his own cartoon work for it, as well as writing press releases and marketing material. Later, he worked for the Merchants Association for many years, where he put his artistic bent into the program that supplied streetlight banners for major events, like the Super Bowl, and worked on other community projects, such as the Safety Council. He raised his family in Forest Hills, where he served on the board of the school for Most Holy Redeemer. In addition to his wife Alice, he is predeceased by his sister, Nina Wills Combes. He is survived by his three children, Kimberly Turner (Stephen), William Taylor Wills Jr. (Gary Allen), and Blaine Wills (Teresa); five grandchildren, Douglas and Evan Turner, and Logan, Sierra, and Sydney Wills, and seven nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the help of caregivers in the last two years of his life, especially Susana Viera. The family will receive friends at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614, on Saturday, December 28, 11 am-1 pm with the funeral service to begin at 1 pm. A private burial will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.GonzalezFuneral.com . Gonzalez Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close