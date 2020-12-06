1/1
Williard FOSTER
1930 - 2020
FOSTER, Willard Reeves formerly of Fort Thomas, Kentucky and Clearwater, Florida, passed away on November 7, 2020 at Charter Senior Living Edgewood, Kentucky. He was born on December 13, 1930 to the late George and Helen Foster in Campbell County Kentucky. Will served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the National Manager of Technical Training with Nielsen Ratings before his retirement. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Lois (nee Myers) Foster; father, George Foster; mother, Helen (nee Reeves) Foster; sister, Shirley Foster White. Will is survived by his stepson, Fred Brown; sisters, Geana First and Kathy Sacksteder; four grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; four nieces; and three nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Hospice of the Bluegrass, 7388 Turfway Road, Florence, KY 41042 or to Alzheimer's Association 644 Linn St., Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
