Willie BEACHAM
BEACHAM, Willie Lee 73, of St. Petersburg tran-sitioned to his heavenly home July 24, 2020. He's survived by his loving wife, Christine Beacham; sons, Dezi Beacham (Lisa), Resby Beacham, and Derick Scott; daughters, Stephanie Kent (Gregg), Jerrieslene Price, Marsheler Day (Ron), Tange Beacham, Tanya Beacham, and Keisha Scott (Shonda); brothers, E. K. Beacham, Emery Beacham Sr. (Willis), and Emerson Beacham (Janice); sisters, Susie (Ralph) Wadley, Sherry Beacham, Ilene Beacham, and Elaine Murray; 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday August 1, 11 am at Prayer Tower C.O.G.I.C. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Prayer Tower C.O.G.I.C.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
