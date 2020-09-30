Willie HARPER

Or Copy this URL to Share

HARPER, Willie A. 91, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to his heavenly home September 26, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Willie Joe, Stevie, Jerome, and Alton Coley, and Dwight Brown; daughters, Deloris Harper-Hogans, Lolita Stickles, Sheryl Isom, Chrisandra Harris, Deziree Hudson, Tracy Wilson, Sharon Hayden, Patrice Johnson, Rhonda Coley, Michelle Womack, Betty Harper, and Kathy Harper; brother, Rev. Thomas Harper; sisters, Annie Pearl Major, Carrie Brown, Dorothy Jones, Rev. Mattie Greene, and Julia Harper Latimore; over 35 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday, October 3, 10:30 am at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



