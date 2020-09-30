1/1
Willie HARPER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARPER, Willie A. 91, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to his heavenly home September 26, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Willie Joe, Stevie, Jerome, and Alton Coley, and Dwight Brown; daughters, Deloris Harper-Hogans, Lolita Stickles, Sheryl Isom, Chrisandra Harris, Deziree Hudson, Tracy Wilson, Sharon Hayden, Patrice Johnson, Rhonda Coley, Michelle Womack, Betty Harper, and Kathy Harper; brother, Rev. Thomas Harper; sisters, Annie Pearl Major, Carrie Brown, Dorothy Jones, Rev. Mattie Greene, and Julia Harper Latimore; over 35 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday, October 3, 10:30 am at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved