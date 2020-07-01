Willie LAWRENCE
LAWRENCE, Willie E. 61, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned June 24, 2020. He is survived by his dearest mother, Lillie McKnight; loving wife, Patricia A. Lawrence; son, Willie E. Lawrence; brother, Larry McKnight; sisters, Mary Joseph, Janice Spann, Edith Bennett (Robert), Frances Lawrence and Cynthia Yedvab (Shlomo); a host of grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, 3-6 pm, with Funeral service Friday, July 3, 11 am, at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
