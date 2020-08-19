1/1
Willie LYNN
LYNN, Willie 82, of St. Petersburg, transit-ioned August 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Bertha Lynn; son, Marlin Jordan; daughters, Denise Humphries, Katrina Wilson, Barbara Lynn, Sarah Powell, and Sherise Hines; one brother, Paul Hicks; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 22, 1 pm at Bethlehem M.B. Church, 1241 22nd St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bethlehem M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
