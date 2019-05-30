Willie McKENZIE

McKENZIE, Willie

81, of St. Petersburg, transitioned to his heavenly home, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Kelcey McKenzie (Sandra) and Dontae McKenzie (Reginald); daughters, Michelle Hall, Cassandra McKenzie, Felicia McKenzie, Samantha McKenzie, Tamika McGriff, and Tina Morgan; brothers, Thomas Napper (Carolyn), Calvin Leggett (Lois), and Willie Leggett (Theresa); 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 1, 1 pm, at St. John M.B. Church 3200 5th Ave. S.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019
