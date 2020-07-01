Willie REDDISH

Or Copy this URL to Share

REDDISH, Willie Lee 76, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to his Heavenly home June 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ruth Reddish; daughters, Sheila King, Robin Simmons; stepdaughters, Latoya Stokes, Sharee Sampson, Shenika and Sherika Rogers; brother, Elliot Joe Reddish Jr.; sisters, Christine Seasa and Lola Barney Shaw; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grand-children. Graveside services will be Monday, July 6, 11 am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



