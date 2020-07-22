Willie ROBINSON

Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBINSON, Willie Linzy 86, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned July 6, 2020. He sang with The Faithful Five Gospel Group for 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Miller-Robinson; sons, Rodriquez Madry and Jeffrey Robinson; daughters, Gilda Durant, Christine Thomas, Velma Robinson-King, and Nakesha Tyson; 22 grandchildren; and 12 great- grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 727-623-9025



