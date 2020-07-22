1/1
Willie ROBINSON
ROBINSON, Willie Linzy 86, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned July 6, 2020. He sang with The Faithful Five Gospel Group for 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Miller-Robinson; sons, Rodriquez Madry and Jeffrey Robinson; daughters, Gilda Durant, Christine Thomas, Velma Robinson-King, and Nakesha Tyson; 22 grandchildren; and 12 great- grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Robinson Family for the loss of your loved one, Willie Linzy, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
