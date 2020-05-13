Or Copy this URL to Share

SMITH, Willie D. 94, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned May 7, 2020. He was a United States Navy veteran serving 20 years and a member of Bethel Community Baptist Church. He is survived by two sons; three daughters; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and other relatives. Visitation will be Friday, May 15, 10 am-12 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266



