Willie SMITH
SMITH, Willie D. 94, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned May 7, 2020. He was a United States Navy veteran serving 20 years and a member of Bethel Community Baptist Church. He is survived by two sons; three daughters; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and other relatives. Visitation will be Friday, May 15, 10 am-12 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Smith Family for the loss of your loved one, Willie, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
