WEBB, Reverend Willie J. Sr. of St. Petersburg, passed Sunday, November 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving family; wife, Helen Webb; four sons, Willie J. II, Gregory, Michael Sr., and Tony Webb Sr. (Kimberly); one daughter, Gwendolyn Webb; one brother; four sisters; grandchildren; and other family and friends. Visitation will be today, November 29, 2019, 5-7 pm, and family will receive friends 6-7 pm, at Greater Grand Central M.B. Church, 3901-19th Ave. S., where funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, 11 am. "A McRae Service "
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019