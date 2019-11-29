Willie WEBB

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of McRae Funeral Home
  • "In loving memory of my Daddy Webb. I will love you and miss..."
    - Kimberly Webb
Service Information
McRae Funeral Home
1940 Martin Luther King Street South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-895-6005
Obituary
WEBB, Reverend Willie J. Sr. of St. Petersburg, passed Sunday, November 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving family; wife, Helen Webb; four sons, Willie J. II, Gregory, Michael Sr., and Tony Webb Sr. (Kimberly); one daughter, Gwendolyn Webb; one brother; four sisters; grandchildren; and other family and friends. Visitation will be today, November 29, 2019, 5-7 pm, and family will receive friends 6-7 pm, at Greater Grand Central M.B. Church, 3901-19th Ave. S., where funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, 11 am. "A McRae Service "
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019
