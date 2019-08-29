WHITING, Willie C. "Tub" 69, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to his heavenly home August 22, 2019. Rev. Whiting served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the VietNam War. He was an assistant pastor for Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church and an attendant in the funeral industry. He retired from the City Parks and Recreational Center and Department of Juvenile Justice for Pinellas County. Cherished memories he leaves to his sons, Raffaell and Julian Whiting; daughters, Katrina Thomas, Cleopatra Antoine, and Monee' Vongsalat; 10 grandchildren, a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends. Visitation, Friday 5-8 pm at Mt. Zion Youth Church. Homegoing Celebration Saturday August 31, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St. So. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019