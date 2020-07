Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIAMS, Willie J. 64, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned June 29, 2020. He is survived by three brothers, Lester Williams Jr., Calvin Williams, Ralph Williams (Erica); two sisters, Annette Williams, Joyce Williams; caregivers, Derrick Cobarris (LaTonya), Patti Lester; a host of nephews, nieces and other loving relatives. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



