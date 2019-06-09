HAYNES, Willis Allen Sr.
79, passed away on June 4, 2019. He was born to Elmer and Vina Haynes on April 15, 1940 in Charleston, West Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Delores Haynes; children, Angela Lancaster (Joseph Michael), Willis Allen Haynes Jr. (Donna Marie), and Yvonne Haynes; grandchildren, Shawna, Stephanie, Joseph, Alyson, and Brett; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Brett Jr., Weston, Katie, Haley, and Allen Lee. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm on Monday, June 10 at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Hwy 301, Dade City, with a service at 2 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Memory Gardens.
Hodges Family Funeral Home
www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019