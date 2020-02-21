Guest Book View Sign Service Information MICHELS-LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME 5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD New Port Richey , FL 34652 (727)-845-1957 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM MICHELS-LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME 5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD New Port Richey , FL View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM MICHELS-LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME 5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD New Port Richey , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BROCK, Willis Earl passed away on February 18, 2020, after bravely fighting several serious illnesses. He is survived by his son, Dylan; his mother, Nancy; his sister, LaNan; and his brothers, Spence and Chuck. He is preceded in heaven by his father Larry. Willis filled everyone around him with joy and laughter. He never failed to help anyone in need and could bring a smile to anyone's face even at the worst of times. Willis was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, and graduated from Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida. Willis chose to be an auto mechanic as his profession and his skill was revered wherever he worked. An avid motorcycle rider and enthusiast from a young age, Willis was a champion amateur motocross racer, winning numerous trophies in competitions throughout the country. His love of motorcycle riding continued throughout his life and some of his happiest times were spent on weekend rides with his friends throughout the Tampa Bay area. "You don't stop riding when you get old, you get old when you stop riding." A memorial service to celebrate Willis' life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home at 5228 Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey, FL 34652. Family and friends will gather at 11 am, with the service starting at Noon. A celebration of Willis' life will take place thereafter at Willis' home.

