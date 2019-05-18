Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis Eugene "Bunky" HALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HALL, Willis Eugene "Bunky"



rode out to see what is beyond this life April 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his final steed, Spot. He is survived by his six children, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family is holding a private viewing in Brooksville Friday, May 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life was held for all who knew and loved Bunky at Pop & Sons diner at 4812 N. Dale Mabry in Tampa Wednesday, May 15, at 6 pm. Light refreshments were provided and meals were available for purchase. Graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 4 pm. Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL. 33610

