Willis Evans

EVANS, Willis Augustus U.S. Army of Superior Residences of Brandon, Fl died July 15, 2020. Will was 87, born August 7, 1932, in Norfolk, VA, and was a graduate of VA Tech. He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria on February 14, 2019; brother, Floyd Evans II; and parents, Floyd Randolph Evans and Margaret Eilber Dobbs. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Ralph Davis of Atlanta, nephew Floyd Evans III, niece Margaret Evans Sullivan, and granddaughters, Lauren Renee Summers of Birmingham, AL, and Amber Lynn Balazs of Olathe, KS. Will was a U.S. Army Veteran and for many years employed by Eastern Airlines. He was also a realtor with Tam-Bay Realty and a longstanding member and past President of the Tampa Rose Society. A member of Van Dyke Methodist and a member of Wesley United Methodist Churches, he will be cremated at his request. His burial service will be at Bushnell Cemetery. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
