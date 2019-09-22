|
85, of Largo, died on September 19, 2019. Born in 1933 in Lexington, KY, he went to school and work in Indianapolis, IN and served in the U.S. Army. He retired to Brown County, Indiana, where he did fine woodworking and carving in his little workshop. He moved to Florida in 2005 with his wife of 66 years, Jane. He has two sons, David (Elise) and Steven Clark; and sister, Mary Nell Clark. He loved cowboy movies and songs. Interment will take place at Bay Pines VA Cemetery. Happy trails to you, dear Willis.
ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019