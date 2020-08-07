Willis MOORE

MOORE, Willis Edward Our beloved husband and dad "Edward" headed for Heaven July 16, 2020. Edward was born in Staunton, Virginia April 6, 1955 to Vera and Horace Edward Moore who left for Heaven years ago. Edward and Debra Moore married June 29, 1974 and settled into their rustic cypress swamp in 1979. Edward was an amazing dad to Kristen April Moore, however when she died at only 11 weeks of age in 1991 he was never able to fully recover from his overwhelming grief. Fortunately he was able to love intensely again when Sean and Amy were born and he went on to have an extremely fulfilling life. As an award winning photographer and owner of Edward and Associates Photography and Edward's Portraits, he always considered himself "Only as good as his last wedding," and worked passionately to make great memories at every event he covered. Edward will be missed incredibly. He was a brilliant, kind and loving man and his family was blessed to have him in their lives. He is survived by his brother, Joe Moore in Kansas and many many cousins. We will celebrate Edward's life this Sunday, August 9, 3-11 pm, with pictures, stories, music and food in a big tent in "Edward's Yard" at 4116 Kristen Lane, Land O' Lakes 34638. In lieu of flowers, we are planting an Edward Memorial Garden in our yard if anyone would like to bring plants and "play in the dirt." And feel free to BYOB. Edward was all about a great party.



