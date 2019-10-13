Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis STEWART. View Sign Service Information Mohn Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Seminole 9700 Seminole Blvd. Seminole , FL 33772 (727)-393-3481 Send Flowers Obituary

STEWART, Willis M. "Jabo" native Floridian, World War II veteran, beloved father and co-founder of John's Pass Village died peacefullyin his sleep on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 95. Jabo was born on September 5, 1924 in Plant City, Florida, but grewup outside nearby Lakeland in a poor rural neighborhood known asthe Sand Pit, where few houses had electricity or indoor plumbing. It was here he got his nickname of "Jabo," (JAB-oh) from thegrandfather of neighbor John Sedmera, who called him "Little Jabber"in his thick Czech accent. When Jabo was twelve, a rattlesnake killed his father while he was logging cypress in the Green Swamp, forcing Jabo, his older brotherJames and his mother to find work. Jabo began working in John Sedmera's country store for 5 cents an hour where Sedmera taught him "sixteen ounces in every pound," a principle of honesty he followed his entire life. After WWII started, Jabo enlisted in the Navy on his 18 th birthday. He served on a destroyer escort, the USS Seid, patrolling the South Pacific. During three years at sea, this Florida boy forged unlikely friendships with New York Yankees and Midwest farmers, Catholicsand Cherokees, as they survived major battles, kamikazes and the deadly Typhoon Cobra. Jabo's way of seeing the world was changed forever. His captain chose him for officer's training at Auburn University. The war ended during his first semester and he opted toreturn to Lakeland to support his mother. Jabo began his career in retail by purchasing a little newsstand/smoke shop in downtown Lakeland. Two years later he boughtEast Main Grocery. For years Jabo served on the board of the Florida Retail Owned Grocers (FROG), helping this cooperative of small independent store owners compete with the growing threat of the big supermarket chains. In 1951, Jabo married Wyline Pickney of Lakeland. They had three children, John, Jim and Mary. When a fire destroyed his store in 1962, he relocated to John's Pass on Madeira Beach. There, at Jabo's Food Store, he offered innovations such as an in-store delicatessen serving hot foods, a rarity at the time. Jabo's customers included commercial fisherman, tourists, wealthy property ownersand Canadian snowbirds. It was not unusual for him to trade stone crab claws or grouper cheeks for groceries when a local fishermanwas short on cash. When a new John's Pass bridge was built in 1971, moving traffic away from the John's Pass business district, Jabo spear headed the creation of John's Pass Village, remodeling all the businesses with anold Florida fishing village theme and eventually building the Boardwalk. He co-founded the John's Pass Seafood Festival to highlight the local seafood industry and the arts. The Village and the Festival continue to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors per year. In 1973, after more than 30 years in grocery, Jabo built a real estateoffice next door to his old store and established Village Realty with his long-time friend Don McPhail, where he specialized in commercial properties. His reputation as an astute, honest businessman resultedin Jabo serving many years on the board of the Madeira Beach Bank. After closing his office in 1993, he kept his hand in business, financing mortgages until his death. Jabo became the partner of Valerie Brook Wyatt, the daughter of the last white rajah of Sarawak, Borneo. Although the princess and theboy from the Sand Pit were an unlikely pair, they were very happy. After Valerie's death, he married Maxine Greene, a life-long friend, who also predeceased him. He spent the last 23 years living at the Shores at Long Bayou in Seminole, where he loved and was loved by his neighbors. Jabo's travels did not end with the war. He loved national parks, traveled extensively through the lower 48, Alaska, Canada, New Zealand and with different children in Germany, the Alps, Ireland, Scotland and England. Later in life, Jabo was involved with Habitat For Humanity, overseeing real estate purchases and educating staff. In recent years he supported the Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans program of Celebrate Outreach, a homeless aid coalition. He is survived by his children, John (Sheila), Jim (Lisa) and Mary; grandchildren, Matthew and David; and great-granddaughter, Loretta. Jabo was a true Southern Gentleman, a blessing to everyone who knew him. His integrity, business acumen, cheerful kindness and service to others, along with great story telling and sense of humor, made him beloved and respected. His personal credo was "If You Do Good, You'll Feel Good". Based on his remarkable 95years, Jabo earned the right to "Feel Good". A memorial is planned for December. For more information or to leave remembrances:

STEWART, Willis M. "Jabo" native Floridian, World War II veteran, beloved father and co-founder of John's Pass Village died peacefullyin his sleep on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 95. Jabo was born on September 5, 1924 in Plant City, Florida, but grewup outside nearby Lakeland in a poor rural neighborhood known asthe Sand Pit, where few houses had electricity or indoor plumbing. It was here he got his nickname of "Jabo," (JAB-oh) from thegrandfather of neighbor John Sedmera, who called him "Little Jabber"in his thick Czech accent. When Jabo was twelve, a rattlesnake killed his father while he was logging cypress in the Green Swamp, forcing Jabo, his older brotherJames and his mother to find work. Jabo began working in John Sedmera's country store for 5 cents an hour where Sedmera taught him "sixteen ounces in every pound," a principle of honesty he followed his entire life. After WWII started, Jabo enlisted in the Navy on his 18 th birthday. He served on a destroyer escort, the USS Seid, patrolling the South Pacific. During three years at sea, this Florida boy forged unlikely friendships with New York Yankees and Midwest farmers, Catholicsand Cherokees, as they survived major battles, kamikazes and the deadly Typhoon Cobra. Jabo's way of seeing the world was changed forever. His captain chose him for officer's training at Auburn University. The war ended during his first semester and he opted toreturn to Lakeland to support his mother. Jabo began his career in retail by purchasing a little newsstand/smoke shop in downtown Lakeland. Two years later he boughtEast Main Grocery. For years Jabo served on the board of the Florida Retail Owned Grocers (FROG), helping this cooperative of small independent store owners compete with the growing threat of the big supermarket chains. In 1951, Jabo married Wyline Pickney of Lakeland. They had three children, John, Jim and Mary. When a fire destroyed his store in 1962, he relocated to John's Pass on Madeira Beach. There, at Jabo's Food Store, he offered innovations such as an in-store delicatessen serving hot foods, a rarity at the time. Jabo's customers included commercial fisherman, tourists, wealthy property ownersand Canadian snowbirds. It was not unusual for him to trade stone crab claws or grouper cheeks for groceries when a local fishermanwas short on cash. When a new John's Pass bridge was built in 1971, moving traffic away from the John's Pass business district, Jabo spear headed the creation of John's Pass Village, remodeling all the businesses with anold Florida fishing village theme and eventually building the Boardwalk. He co-founded the John's Pass Seafood Festival to highlight the local seafood industry and the arts. The Village and the Festival continue to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors per year. In 1973, after more than 30 years in grocery, Jabo built a real estateoffice next door to his old store and established Village Realty with his long-time friend Don McPhail, where he specialized in commercial properties. His reputation as an astute, honest businessman resultedin Jabo serving many years on the board of the Madeira Beach Bank. After closing his office in 1993, he kept his hand in business, financing mortgages until his death. Jabo became the partner of Valerie Brook Wyatt, the daughter of the last white rajah of Sarawak, Borneo. Although the princess and theboy from the Sand Pit were an unlikely pair, they were very happy. After Valerie's death, he married Maxine Greene, a life-long friend, who also predeceased him. He spent the last 23 years living at the Shores at Long Bayou in Seminole, where he loved and was loved by his neighbors. Jabo's travels did not end with the war. He loved national parks, traveled extensively through the lower 48, Alaska, Canada, New Zealand and with different children in Germany, the Alps, Ireland, Scotland and England. Later in life, Jabo was involved with Habitat For Humanity, overseeing real estate purchases and educating staff. In recent years he supported the Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans program of Celebrate Outreach, a homeless aid coalition. He is survived by his children, John (Sheila), Jim (Lisa) and Mary; grandchildren, Matthew and David; and great-granddaughter, Loretta. Jabo was a true Southern Gentleman, a blessing to everyone who knew him. His integrity, business acumen, cheerful kindness and service to others, along with great story telling and sense of humor, made him beloved and respected. His personal credo was "If You Do Good, You'll Feel Good". Based on his remarkable 95years, Jabo earned the right to "Feel Good". A memorial is planned for December. For more information or to leave remembrances: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Celebrate Outreach's Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans project at www.celebrateoutreach.org Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close