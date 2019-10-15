Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willliam BROOKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROOKS, William "Bill" passed away peacefully, and surrounded by his family, on October 11, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Bill was born in Newark, New Jersey on October 12, 1950, to William Grant Brooks, Sr., and Elaine Craddock Brooks. He grew up in Edison, New Jersey, attending Lincoln Elementary and Timothy Christian School. He attended Hampton Dubose Academy for high school, a boarding school in Zellwood, Florida. He describes that as a pivotal time for him where he made many lifelong friends. He received a B.S. degree in biology from Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. Bill received his Master's degree in Public Health from the University of Illinois in Chicago. While doing his doctoral work in Public Health at Loma Linda University, he decided to go to medical school. After attending medical school in the Caribbean, he completed his internship in Orlando, Florida at ORMC. He finished his residency training in Pediatrics at the University of South Florida in Tampa. After completing a Fellowship in Critical Care at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Bill returned to Tampa in January, 1988, to work as an attending physician in the Pediatric ER at Tampa General Hospital. It was there that he met his wife, Laura, on the second day of her pediatric internship, July 2, 1988. They were married three years later in Sea Island, Georgia. Bill was a tireless advocate for abused and neglected children. He became the first Medical Director of the Child Protection Team in Hillsborough County in 1989. He also was an advocate for patient safety, and was accepted into the Masters program for Patient Safety at John Hopkins School of Public Health before his death. Bill was a man of intelligence, integrity and humor. He made an impact on all he came into contact with, and will be missed by many. Bill is survived by his wife of 28 years, Laura; and his five children, Grant Wesley Brooks of South Florida; Bethany Ann Brooks of Orlando, Florida; and William Pearson Brooks, Ashley Elizabeth Brooks, and Garrett Weathers Brooks of Tampa, Florida. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Bill at 11 am on Friday, October 18 at Hyde Park United Methodist Church, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , or to Hyde Park United Methodist Church.

