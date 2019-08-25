NICHOLAS, Willodean "Willie" 91, life-long Tampa resident, went peacefully to her heavenly home on August 14, 2019. As a woman, Willie was a pioneer in banking, working for First National Bank of Tampa and its successors and rising to Officer and Manager of the Hyde Park and MacDill Branches. Willie dearly loved her family, friends, and pets. She enjoyed helping others, socializing, traveling, and reading. Willie had a great sense of humor, was generous, kind, with a wonderful personality and contagious smile. She is survived by her second cousins, David Wellons (Jane) of Marietta, GA, Diane Boisvert (Joel) of Simp- sonville, SC, Paul Wellons (Betty) of Plant City, FL, and Joseph Wellons of Newport, OR. Willie was a member of one of the settling families of Polk County, FL, the daughter of Jessie Bryant Thomas and Herbert Nicholas, and granddaughter of Rev. George A. Bryant, Pastor of the Pasco Baptist Association, 1898-1903. A memorial service will be held in October.

