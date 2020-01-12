DURBIN, Wilma Hess Cross 81, died Jan. 9, 2020 by MS at home in St . Petersburg. Wilma loved people, especially her children, Toni, Julie, Rock, Lisa, Scott and Dan; also Vic, Rachel and Jay. She loved her folks, mostly trucker Daddy Russell. And her nine siblings, mostly Sonny. Carol, Jackie and Chuck go on. And nursing and many dears from there, Mercedes, Richey, Maura and Bruce; Vanessa, Gary and Dr Leyva. And her husbands, Ron and Don; and her in-laws, Jeanine, Arthur, Elaine, Bob, Carol and Pat. Wilma loved the Lord and channeled Him. She loved those who also gave to her: Dr. Huguet and all at St Anthony's; Dr. Pratibha Desai and all at St. Pete Hematology & Oncology; the Silver Team at Suncoast Hospice: Tracy, Marne, Joshua, Vicky, Judy, Thao, Mark and Tim. Wilma loved mankind and donated her body to it. She wanted no service. For her, give to: https://suncoasthospice.org, 727-467-7423 and https://www.ifcj.org, 800-486-8844.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020