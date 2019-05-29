HOWELL, Wilma Geraldine



Carroll "Geri" passed away May 25, 2019. Geri was born in LaGrange, Georgia in 1931. She was predeceased by her husband, Sharon M. Howell. In addition to attending schools in LaGrange, she attended West Georgia College. She received her BA and MA from University of South Florida. She taught Business Education classes and was the CBE Coordinator at Pinecrest and Plant City High Schools. She also taught Business Education Classes at HCC. She is survived by her son, Mark (Antoinette); three grandsons, Kevin (Amanda), Brian (Rachel), and Stephen; five great-grandchildren, Harrison, Greyson, Riley, Charlotte, and Brekkin. The family will receive friends 10-11 am, Friday, May 31, 2019, with a funeral service 11 am, at Wells Memorial. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

