GILBERT, Wilma L. born January 3, 1922 in Trimble County Kentucky, passed away at home Saturday, April 18, 2020 of natural causes. She was the daughter of the late Joseph E. Johnson Spillman and Minnie Wright Spillman of Pendleton, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert F. Gilbert, and five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Linda L. Gilbert, from Waltham, MA and Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Ehrman, who resides in Louisville, KY. Wilma joined Sligo Baptist Church at age eleven. She was a member of First Baptist Church, St Petersburg, since 1957. She was a very giving person with a sweet spirit who loved to laugh and sing. She had a "green thumb" and in her earlier years loved to work in the garden raising vegetables and tending a butterfly garden. She will truly be missed. www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2020