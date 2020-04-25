Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Gilbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GILBERT, Wilma L. born January 3, 1922 in Trimble County Kentucky, passed away at home Saturday, April 18, 2020 of natural causes. She was the daughter of the late Joseph E. Johnson Spillman and Minnie Wright Spillman of Pendleton, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert F. Gilbert, and five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Linda L. Gilbert, from Waltham, MA and Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Ehrman, who resides in Louisville, KY. Wilma joined Sligo Baptist Church at age eleven. She was a member of First Baptist Church, St Petersburg, since 1957. She was a very giving person with a sweet spirit who loved to laugh and sing. She had a "green thumb" and in her earlier years loved to work in the garden raising vegetables and tending a butterfly garden. She will truly be missed.

GILBERT, Wilma L. born January 3, 1922 in Trimble County Kentucky, passed away at home Saturday, April 18, 2020 of natural causes. She was the daughter of the late Joseph E. Johnson Spillman and Minnie Wright Spillman of Pendleton, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert F. Gilbert, and five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Linda L. Gilbert, from Waltham, MA and Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Ehrman, who resides in Louisville, KY. Wilma joined Sligo Baptist Church at age eleven. She was a member of First Baptist Church, St Petersburg, since 1957. She was a very giving person with a sweet spirit who loved to laugh and sing. She had a "green thumb" and in her earlier years loved to work in the garden raising vegetables and tending a butterfly garden. She will truly be missed. www.AndersonMcQueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close