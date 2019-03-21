GREEN, Wilma
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Grace GREEN.
97, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on March 17, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Donald, Michael, and Leon Green; daughters, Alethia, Shelia, and Oriskia Green, Deborah, Edna, Nedra, and Sandra Barnes; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation is on Friday, 3-8 pm; with Funeral service Saturday, March 23 at 11 am, at the Northwest Church of Christ, at 6355 38th Avenue North.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019