Wilma Groce

GROCE, Wilma 85, of Tampa, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020. Wilma moved to Tampa in 1952 and was employed with Publix Supermarkets for over 19 years. She is survived by a son, Greg Groce (Patty); a daughter, Karen DiFranco (Andrew); four grandchildren, Dana, Thomas, Jessica, and Joshua; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Nicholas. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Groce. She was and is still deeply loved and will truly be missed. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:30 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am, at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL, with interment to follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing are required. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



