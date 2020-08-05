1/1
Wilma Groce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GROCE, Wilma 85, of Tampa, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020. Wilma moved to Tampa in 1952 and was employed with Publix Supermarkets for over 19 years. She is survived by a son, Greg Groce (Patty); a daughter, Karen DiFranco (Andrew); four grandchildren, Dana, Thomas, Jessica, and Joshua; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Nicholas. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Groce. She was and is still deeply loved and will truly be missed. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:30 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am, at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL, with interment to follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing are required. Boza & Roel Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:30 AM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved