HICKS, Wilma "Bonnie" Bonnie, 91, went to God's House on November 27, 2019. There will be a celebration of Life service at Clearwater Community Chu- rch, 2897 Belcher Road, Dunedin, FL, on December 6, at 11 am. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers, Robert and William; sisters, Janet, Ellen and Dorthy. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Haxton (Bob); son, Dr David Hicks (Jana), son, John Hicks-Courant; grandchildren, Melissa Long (Albert), Daniel Haxton, Timothy Haxton (Heather), Robert Haxton III (Traci ), Dana Downey (Steven), Brian Hicks, David Hicks, Jason Hicks (Brittnee), Miranda Courant-Morgan (Dulcea), Dr Katherine Hicks-Courant Schwartz (Aaron), Alex Hicks-Courant and 15 great-grandchildren. For a more detailed obituary, please refer to Neptune Society.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019