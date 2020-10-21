HILL, Wilma Allen "Myrtice" 93, of Lithia was called to her heavenly home on October 18, 2020. Mrs. Hill was born in Pierce, FL on April 14, 1927 and was a lifelong resident of Lithia. She faithfully served her Lord as a member of Welcome Baptist Church, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Hill. She is survived by three daughters, Jane Boyd, Joan Holland (Steve) and June Sheppard (Raymond); nine grandchildren; 19, great-grandchildren; and sister, Peggy Carter. Funeral service will be held at Welcome Baptist Church, Lithia, FL, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 am. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Life Path Hospice, Development Department, 12470 Telecom Drive, Suite 300, Temple Terrace, FL 33637. Condolences may be left for the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net