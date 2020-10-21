1/
Wilma HILL
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILL, Wilma Allen "Myrtice" 93, of Lithia was called to her heavenly home on October 18, 2020. Mrs. Hill was born in Pierce, FL on April 14, 1927 and was a lifelong resident of Lithia. She faithfully served her Lord as a member of Welcome Baptist Church, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Hill. She is survived by three daughters, Jane Boyd, Joan Holland (Steve) and June Sheppard (Raymond); nine grandchildren; 19, great-grandchildren; and sister, Peggy Carter. Funeral service will be held at Welcome Baptist Church, Lithia, FL, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 am. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Life Path Hospice, Development Department, 12470 Telecom Drive, Suite 300, Temple Terrace, FL 33637. Condolences may be left for the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Welcome Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Welcome Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Much love ♥ and prayers of great comfort and peace for each of Ms Myrt’s families!
Sam and Carol Conrad
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved