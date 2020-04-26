MARTIN, Wilma Jean (Dukes) "Granny" 81, passed away April 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born December 27, 1938 in Brooksville, Florida, and has been a life long resident. She retired from Hernando County School System after more than 25 years. She was a long-time member of Gulf Ridge Park Baptist Church and a current member of Landmark Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing the piano. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, William Martin; grandson, Leon; and brothers, Howard and Mack Dukes. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-love, Carol Jean and John Fifer, Donna Sue and Mark Milliken, Ellen Denise and Bill Merry, Jessie Leigh Bell and Greg Morrison; brother, Wayne Dukes and wife Sylvia; sister, Wynell Clements; 21 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren. Services will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11 am, provided by Merritt Funeral Home. Due to the current circumstance's services will be private and virtual. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Lake Lindsey Cemetery immediately following the service. A celebration of her life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020