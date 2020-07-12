1/1
Wilma NOVAK
NOVAK, Wilma "Joyce" 79, of Safety Harbor, FL passed away June 28, 2020. Ms. Novak was a trail blazer in her time. She was a corporate real estate agent in the 1970s, serving the St. Louis, Missouri area. While living in Missouri she help develop two cities, Arnold and Imperial. In 1979, she moved to Florida where she worked as a waitress and a Mary Kay lady. In her later years, she was a crossing guard with the Pinellas County Sheriff's office from 1998 to 2008. She moved to Murphysboro, IL in 2009 and became a TOPS leader and volunteered at her church and St. Joseph's Hospital. Her hobbies included crocheting and providing those she loved with many of her creations. She was well loved by those who knew her and enjoyed staying busy. She is survived by her children, Frank Kirkpatrick and Jeanna Dean; their spouses, Diana Kirkpatrick and Brian Dean; five grandchildren, Jake Kirkpatrick, Megan Lily, Melissa Kirkpatrick, Sean Kirkpatrick and Heather Dean; great-grandchild, Cassandra Lily; brother, Jimmy Lee Holland; nephew, Jimmy Holland; and niece, Angela Atkinson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Maddie Williams Neighborhood Family Center, https://mwnfc.org/about-us/ Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home www.SylvanAbbey.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
