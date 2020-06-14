Wilma WILKINS
WILKINS, Wilma went to be with Jesus June 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Maurice; mother, Aubrey; and husband, Grady Wilkins. She is survived by her brother, Samual; sister, Carolyn; three children, Sandra, Richard and Renee; grandchildren, Trina, Brid-gette, Christina, Nikki, Kevin, Cody, Caleb, Delaney, Taylor, Makinsy; and six great-grandchildren. She played the organ and had a Sunday school class that she taught for many years. Service will be from Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, Brandon, FL (813) 689-8121, June 17, Visitation 1 pm, Service 2 pm, and Burial 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love A Child.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
8136898121
