BRYANT, Wilson
90, of St. Petersburg, transitioned Feb. 13, 2019. A member of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, he is survived by wife, Addie Bryant; son, three daughters, three brothers, two sisters, 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service, Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 am, Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. Visitation, Friday, Feb. 22, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266. Wake, 6 pm at the church.
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019