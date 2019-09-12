STANFIELD, Winfred Byrd 89, died peacefully Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Westminster Suncoast Health Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Stanfield Sr.; companion, John Wesley Burks; parents, Dennis and Lucy Byrd; grandson, Jamal Rashad Huffman; and 12 siblings. Winfred is survived by her five children, Elithia (Terry Huffman); James Jr.; Reginald (Frances); Delphine and Antonio (Rita); three grandchildren, Rachel (Anthony Johnson); Antonio, Jr; and Mario; and great grandson, Amir. She was a member of Stewart-Isom CME Church. Funeral Service, Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 am with Visitation at 10 am until service time, both at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019