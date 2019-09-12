Winfred STANFIELD

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Obituary
Send Flowers

STANFIELD, Winfred Byrd 89, died peacefully Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Westminster Suncoast Health Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Stanfield Sr.; companion, John Wesley Burks; parents, Dennis and Lucy Byrd; grandson, Jamal Rashad Huffman; and 12 siblings. Winfred is survived by her five children, Elithia (Terry Huffman); James Jr.; Reginald (Frances); Delphine and Antonio (Rita); three grandchildren, Rachel (Anthony Johnson); Antonio, Jr; and Mario; and great grandson, Amir. She was a member of Stewart-Isom CME Church. Funeral Service, Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 am with Visitation at 10 am until service time, both at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.