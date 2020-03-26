BARFOOT, Wing Susan was born Oct. 12, 1942 and died Feb. 6, 2020. Wing was born Wing Susan Preodor but was married to James "Jim" L. Barfoot Jr. for 56 years. He survives. She is also survived by her sister, Starr Ann Preodor and her brother, Michael Preodor. She graduated from the University of South Florida in the charter class with a degree in English Literature. She was a newspaper reporter and worked as a secretary at the University of Tampa for many years. In the 60s she was a civil rights worker and served in the Peace Corps with her husband in Turkey. She read and wrote profusely. She painted and made games out of colored blocks. Our hearts are broken. There is no memorial service but flowers are welcome.

