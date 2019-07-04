Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
455 Scotland Street
Dunedin, FL
Winifred McMaster Webb


1926 - 2019
Winifred McMaster Webb Obituary
WEBB, Winifred McMaster

92, of Dunedin, FL better known as "Freddie" was born Nov. 28, 1926 at MPH passed away June 27, 2019. No particular accomplishments but she had lots of friends and loads of fun/See Ya! (this obituary written by Freddie 8-4-2009). She is survived by her grandson, Robert Robichaux. A Celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 7, at 2 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 455 Scotland Street, Dunedin, FL 34698.

Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019
