92, of Dunedin, FL better known as "Freddie" was born Nov. 28, 1926 at MPH passed away June 27, 2019. No particular accomplishments but she had lots of friends and loads of fun/See Ya! (this obituary written by Freddie 8-4-2009). She is survived by her grandson, Robert Robichaux. A Celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 7, at 2 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 455 Scotland Street, Dunedin, FL 34698.
