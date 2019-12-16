Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Stafford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Stafford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred Stafford Obituary
STAFFORD, Winifred "Winnie" peacefully passed away on December 13, 2019 in Clearwater, FL. Winnie was born in Exira, IA, on May 20, 1918. She lived most of her adult life in Estherville, IA. She and her husband, Bill, retired to Clearwater in 1994. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William E. Stafford. She is survived by her four children, William T. Stafford MD (Connie) , Mary E. Strickman (Stan), John H. Stafford (Connie), and Dr. Michael P. Stafford (Mary); beloved grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving companion James Campbell. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 19, at 10 am, at Light of Christ Catholic Church in Clearwater. Visitation with the family will precede the Mass. Funeral arrangements are handled by Moss-Feaster Funeral Homes
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now