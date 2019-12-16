|
STAFFORD, Winifred "Winnie" peacefully passed away on December 13, 2019 in Clearwater, FL. Winnie was born in Exira, IA, on May 20, 1918. She lived most of her adult life in Estherville, IA. She and her husband, Bill, retired to Clearwater in 1994. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William E. Stafford. She is survived by her four children, William T. Stafford MD (Connie) , Mary E. Strickman (Stan), John H. Stafford (Connie), and Dr. Michael P. Stafford (Mary); beloved grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving companion James Campbell. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 19, at 10 am, at Light of Christ Catholic Church in Clearwater. Visitation with the family will precede the Mass. Funeral arrangements are handled by Moss-Feaster Funeral Homes
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 16, 2019