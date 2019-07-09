YOUNG, Winifred "Winnie"



90, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away July 6, 2019. She was born February 6, 1929 in Chicago, IL. Winnie was preceded in death by her parents, Loretta and Andy Paluch; her husband of 52 years, Alfred "Al" Young; son, Bill Young and her brother, Don Paluch. She is survived by her sister, Ann Pickett (Tom); and brother, Tony Paluch (Gwen). Winnie was a loving mother to Charlotte Michniewicz, George Young, Mary Olitzky John Young (Mary), Joanne Bird, Joe Young (Cris). She was grandma and "GG" to 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Winnie was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church for 50 years and a founding member of the Women's Guild (CCW). Winnie is best remembered for always finding time to help others. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels for 40 years and sang in the church choir for 40 years. She celebrated her 90th birthday in February with her loving family and friends. A visitation and celebration of her life will be held at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg, Friday, July 12 from 10:30 am-12 pm with a prayer service at 12 pm. Funeral mass will be Saturday, July 13 at 10 am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church followed by interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Winnie's name to Meals on Wheels. Visit her online guestbook at



www.AndersonMcQueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 9, 2019