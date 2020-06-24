Winnie HUNT

HUNT, Winnie O. "Pooh" passed away June 15, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1931 in Aynor, SC. She is predeceased by her husband of 24 years John E. Hunt who died in October 2008. She is survived by her devoted son, Dale; brother, Billy; sisters, Helen, Fanny, and Geraldine; stepsons, Mark and Steve Hunt; and stepdaughter, Tina Austin Hunt. She moved to Tampa in 1976, and was General Manager for The Duchess Beauty Salon more than 30 years until retiring. Winnie was very active in The Moose Interbay Lodge Number 912, and was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1254 for 36 years. She held degrees in Academy of Friendship, Green Cap, and College of Regents. She participated in many pool and dart competitions, rituals and functions. She and John loved traveling and attending Moose conventions. Winnie converted to the Catholic faith on April 22, 2000 and remained a member of St Patrick's Church until her death. She was a member of St Patrick's Council of Catholic Women, and enjoyed preparing and participating in Friday Night Dinners. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Seniors in Service for years, providing companionship and help to those in need. Winnie was loved by everyone who knew her, she had a generous heart, and possessed a spirit far larger than the tiny lady everyone will remember. She will be greatly missed. Services will be at Blount & Curry Funeral Home 605 S. MacDill Ave. Tampa June 29, 10 am-2 pm.



