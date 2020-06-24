Winnie HUNT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Winnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNT, Winnie O. "Pooh" passed away June 15, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1931 in Aynor, SC. She is predeceased by her husband of 24 years John E. Hunt who died in October 2008. She is survived by her devoted son, Dale; brother, Billy; sisters, Helen, Fanny, and Geraldine; stepsons, Mark and Steve Hunt; and stepdaughter, Tina Austin Hunt. She moved to Tampa in 1976, and was General Manager for The Duchess Beauty Salon more than 30 years until retiring. Winnie was very active in The Moose Interbay Lodge Number 912, and was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1254 for 36 years. She held degrees in Academy of Friendship, Green Cap, and College of Regents. She participated in many pool and dart competitions, rituals and functions. She and John loved traveling and attending Moose conventions. Winnie converted to the Catholic faith on April 22, 2000 and remained a member of St Patrick's Church until her death. She was a member of St Patrick's Council of Catholic Women, and enjoyed preparing and participating in Friday Night Dinners. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Seniors in Service for years, providing companionship and help to those in need. Winnie was loved by everyone who knew her, she had a generous heart, and possessed a spirit far larger than the tiny lady everyone will remember. She will be greatly missed. Services will be at Blount & Curry Funeral Home 605 S. MacDill Ave. Tampa June 29, 10 am-2 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 23, 2020
We will miss you POOH
Cheryl Lovings
Family
June 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cheryl Lovings
June 23, 2020
Aunt Winnie
When she was able to come, she was the life of our family reunions
She was a 'hoot' as we like to say.
Always energetic and so full of life well into her 80's.
You always knew where you stood with Aunt Winnie. She served the Lord and we know she is with her Heavenly Father now.
We will all miss our Aunt Winnie.
Bill Owens
Family
June 23, 2020
Winnie was a sweet and true friend. she was always there when she was needed. she will be truly missed.
david & mattie johnson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved