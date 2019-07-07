|
MYERS, Woodrow James
"Woody" After a long battle with cancer Woody passed away July 3, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. Woody graduated from Boca Ciega High School and retired as a meat manager for Publix. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He is survived by parents, LeRoy and Sandra Myers; brother, Ed Myers; sisters, Jeanette Bowen, Jerelyn Castricone, and Lydia Marron; brother-in-law, Daniel Marron; two nieces and six nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709. Gathering at 10 am, Service at 11 am with Committal and Reception to follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 7 to July 8, 2019