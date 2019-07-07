Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
View Map
Woodrow James "Woody" MYERS Obituary
MYERS, Woodrow James

"Woody" After a long battle with cancer Woody passed away July 3, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. Woody graduated from Boca Ciega High School and retired as a meat manager for Publix. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He is survived by parents, LeRoy and Sandra Myers; brother, Ed Myers; sisters, Jeanette Bowen, Jerelyn Castricone, and Lydia Marron; brother-in-law, Daniel Marron; two nieces and six nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709. Gathering at 10 am, Service at 11 am with Committal and Reception to follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 7 to July 8, 2019
