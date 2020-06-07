TICHY, Woodrow O. died at his longtime home in Point Brittany, St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Woody was born November 13, 1913 in Chicago. He considered his childhood and its poverty quite miserable and his adult life as rewarding. In 1940 he married Eulah Detweiler. They raised two sons and a daughter. He received his bachelor degree in mechanical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1946 and eventually became a registered professional engineer. Woody was also a skilled machinist. He had a very successful career of many roles, including top management, in manufacturing for over fifty years. Woody lived in the Chicago area, Watertown, WI, Plymouth, MI, Mequon, WI and St. Petersburg, FL. Woody was a well read, free thinking man. He was sometimes gruff but had a good sense of humor and a good deal of empathy for his fellow man. He especially enjoyed skill based gambling. Many things happen in a lifetime of 106 and half years. Woody saw eighteen presidents in his lifetime. Please visit www.mykeepers.com for more about his life. Woodrow is survived by his son, John Tichy (Dee) of Troy, New York; daughter, Susan Harris of New York City; son, Thomas Tichy (Judith) of San Francisco; and his dear friend and companion, Jadwiga (Danka) Kaliszczak of St. Petersburg. Wood is survived by five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Eulah in 1999; and his sister Ruth in 1992. A private service will be held at a later date www.beachmemorialchapel.com
