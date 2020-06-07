Woodrow TICHY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Woodrow's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TICHY, Woodrow O. died at his longtime home in Point Brittany, St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Woody was born November 13, 1913 in Chicago. He considered his childhood and its poverty quite miserable and his adult life as rewarding. In 1940 he married Eulah Detweiler. They raised two sons and a daughter. He received his bachelor degree in mechanical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1946 and eventually became a registered professional engineer. Woody was also a skilled machinist. He had a very successful career of many roles, including top management, in manufacturing for over fifty years. Woody lived in the Chicago area, Watertown, WI, Plymouth, MI, Mequon, WI and St. Petersburg, FL. Woody was a well read, free thinking man. He was sometimes gruff but had a good sense of humor and a good deal of empathy for his fellow man. He especially enjoyed skill based gambling. Many things happen in a lifetime of 106 and half years. Woody saw eighteen presidents in his lifetime. Please visit www.mykeepers.com for more about his life. Woodrow is survived by his son, John Tichy (Dee) of Troy, New York; daughter, Susan Harris of New York City; son, Thomas Tichy (Judith) of San Francisco; and his dear friend and companion, Jadwiga (Danka) Kaliszczak of St. Petersburg. Wood is survived by five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Eulah in 1999; and his sister Ruth in 1992. A private service will be held at a later date www.beachmemorialchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
7273910121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved