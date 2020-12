Or Copy this URL to Share

WILSON, Woodrow Dennis 82, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned November 20, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Athian Early and Antwan Wilson; daughter, Tanya Wilson Irby; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of life services will take place with family at a later date. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



