Elgert 73, of Valrico, was called to his heavenly home on June 18, 2019. His health had been failing, as he was struggling to live without his bride, Charlene, who went home before him on Valentine's Day 2018. Our hearts are breaking, but we are rejoicing knowing that they are reunited and in His presence forever. The "two became one" through their marriage of over 50 years. The couple married in 1967, and both came to know the Lord shortly after. Woody graduated from the University of Baltimore, Maryland in 1970, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management. He pursued a career in Human Resources as Personnel Director and retired with the City of Temple Terrace, FL after many years. He has been a member of Bell Shoals Baptist Church for over 25 years, and he was active in several ministries including Walk to Emmaus, Kairos Prison Ministry, and Real Hope Ministries with Bell Shoals Baptist Church. Woody is survived by his loving family, daughters, Lisa (Steven) Marossy, and Michelle (David) Ritchie; granddaughter, Taylor Ritchie; sister, Nancy Sullivan and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:30 am at Bell Shoals Baptist Church. A military service will follow at 2 pm at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Donations may be made in Woody's name to LifeCare Network of Brandon.



