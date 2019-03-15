Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TUNNO, Wyckliffe Champneys Jr. "Champ"



94, of Haines City, FL., died February 25, 2019. Champ was born May 7, 1924, in Savannah, GA to Wyckliffe Champneys Tunno and Daisy Dunwoody Tunno. Champ enjoyed a full life of service, companionship, and friendship. Growing up in Savannah, GA, Champ became an Eagle Scout with The Boy Scouts of America and for several years served as Scout Master.



In September 1943, Champ entered into active service in the Unites States Navy as an aircraft navigator. These were some of his favorite times, making new friends and training in various areas of the country. He was honorably discharged in August 1947 as a Lieutenant JG. Taking advantage of the G.I. Bill, he attended Emory University in Atlanta, GA, where he earned a BA in Business Administration in 1951.



In 1957, The Exchange Club of Savannah named Champ "The Young Man of the Year". In keeping with his Scottish heritage Champ joined the Saint Andrew's Society of Savannah, GA. Later, after moving to Tampa, Florida, he joined the Saint Andrew's Society of Tampa, where he remained a member until his death.



In 1958, Champ moved to Tampa to manage the Great Dane Trailers dealership. The only person Champ knew in Tampa was Patricia "Patty" Angel from Haines City, FL. He had previously met Patty at the 1953 wedding of Patty's sister, Mary Jane Angel, to Julian Gregory, Champ's roommate and Phi Delta Theta fraternity brother at Emory University.



Champ and Patty were married in October 1959 and lived on Davis Island, in Tampa for five years. In 1965, Champ and Patty moved to Haines City, as Champ was named Operations Manager for Polk County Fertilizer Company and became involved in the family citrus. As a citrus grower, Champ and Patty traveled around the world with the International Citrus Congress, Polk County Farm



Bureau and friends to see how other countries grew their citrus. Some of the countries they visited are: Australia, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, England, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Scotland, South Africa, The Netherlands, and Liechtenstein.



In 1966 Champ joined the Haines City



In 2002, and again in 2012, the Haines City Chamber of Commerce recognized Champ as "Citizen of the Year". On January 31, Champ was inducted into the Chamber's 2019 Hall of Fame.



People who have known Champ through the years will tell you many of the same things about him. He had a joke for any occasion or subject. Champ always had his camera handy to document any gathering or event. He would make copies and share photos with anyone in the picture. He loved the newspaper comic strips which he would cut out to share with whomever he thought the subject was appropriate; enclosing a comic when paying a bill, visiting a bank, post office, or sending to friends. Those who knew Champ would say that he knew something about everything. He was an avid reader with a remarkable memory.



He was predeceased by his parents. Champ is survived by his wife, of 59 years, Patty; his daughter, Martha Jane Tunno; his son, Bruce (Kelly) Tunno; his granddaughter, Mary Lewis Tunno; his younger brother, Dean Dunwody (Mary Lane) Tunno of Suwanee GA.; his sister-in-law, Mary Jane Gregory of Dalton GA.; his nieces and nephews include Cynthia Collins Madison, Lewis Collins, Jane (Gregory) Yirak, Dr. Cecilia Collins, Jane Murphey Tunno, and Susanne Tunno Slocum.



Champ Tunno has made Haines City his home and has enjoyed spending over half a century contributing to the community. He has always said, "Leave a place better than you found it." You can bet that is the case with Champ.



Please join the family in "Celebrating A Life Well Lived", on Sunday, March 24, 2019, between 4-6 pm at Southern Dunes Golf and Country Club, Haines City, FL.



Memorials in honor of Champ can be made to: Rotary Club of Haines City/Scholarship Fund, PO Box 485, Haines City, FL 33845; First Presbyterian Church in Haines City, 104 Scenic Highway, Haines City, FL 33844.



Oak Ridge Funeral Care





