Wyline SAYLER
1924 - 2020
SAYLER, Wyline Chapman Born July 31, 1924, Wyline was raised in Columbus, GA and Bradenton, Florida. Wyline married Henry Benton Sayler in 1947. Together they had four boys. Wyline had a selfless heart and always felt led to serve the communities where she lived. She was a member of the Junior League of St Petersburg, a Board Member of Eckerd College, the Gulf Coast Symphony and the Racquet Club. She was a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Wyline loved to play the piano and sing. Wyline was an avid tennis player until she was 87. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for 66 years, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Wyline was preceded in death by her son, Robin Sayler. She leaves behind her loving husband of 73 years, Henry B. Sayler; her sons, Lee B. Sayler (Kathi), Alan P. Sayler (Lynn), and Van C. Sayler (Jane); 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to your local Meals on Wheels program or First United Methodist Church, St. Petersburg. Memorial available at www.brettfuneralhome.net Brett Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
