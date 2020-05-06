Wynelle GILBERT
GILBERT, Wynelle Davis 92, passed away April 30, 2020. A native of Tampa, she was born October 12, 1927 and was sustained in life by her Christian faith. She was an antiques dealer-appraiser, a 1944 Honor graduate of the old Jefferson High School, and one of the original Preservation Committee members who saved that historical building from closure in 1995. She was a founding member of the Jefferson Alumni Museum where she volunteered thousands of hours as a curator and did the displays of not only Jefferson but histories of other feeder schools in Tampa. Predeceased by her parents, Charles Otis Davis Sr. and Wylena Clyde Hargrove Davis; her sister, Welda Whigham and brother, Charles Otis Davis Jr., she is survived by her three sons, David Ashley, Jon Fredric, Joseph Conrad (Holly); and surviving daughters are Danielle Nanette (Scott) Ward and Melissa Caroline (Khaled) Hassan. Surviving grandchildren are Courtney and Carli Gilbert, Sean Conrad, Adam Hassan, Adam and Joey Ward. Several nieces and nephews in and out of state also survive. According to her wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Myrtle Hill Cemetery at a later date. Please celebrate her life with love and laughter, enjoy your family as she did and pray she had a safe trip home. Any contributions in her memory would be appreciated by the family to Beth-El Farmworkers Ministry, PO Box 860, Wimauma, FL 33598, 813-633-1548, which she supported and believed in their work or a charity of your choice.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2020.
