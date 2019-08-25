Service Information Boza & Roel Funeral Home 4730 North Armenia Avenue Tampa , FL 33603 (813)-877-7676 Send Flowers Obituary

ANTINORI, Yolanda A. "Yolie" passed away August 18, 2019. Yolie was born in 1922 and lived her entire life in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Yolie was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Anthony P. Antinori. She leaves behind two sons, Anthony Antinori (Pamela) and Mark Antinori (Cynthia); grandchildren, Christopher Antinori (Simone), Kira Barnes (Ricky), and Ryan Antinori; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and great grandchildren. Yolie worked for the Hillsborough County Tax Collector for approximately 40 years, retiring in 1975. During her retirement she traveled extensively throughout Europe admiring art and china painting. She was a masterful china painter, producing volumes of hand painted pieces until her eyesight excluded further work. A graveside service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Yolanda A. Antinori can be made to LifePath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, Florida 33637. The family wishes to thank the loving and nurturing staff of Buena Vida Assisted Living facility for their care and kindness. 4730 N. ARMENIA AVE. TAMPA, FL 33603 USA

ANTINORI, Yolanda A. "Yolie" passed away August 18, 2019. Yolie was born in 1922 and lived her entire life in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Yolie was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Anthony P. Antinori. She leaves behind two sons, Anthony Antinori (Pamela) and Mark Antinori (Cynthia); grandchildren, Christopher Antinori (Simone), Kira Barnes (Ricky), and Ryan Antinori; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and great grandchildren. Yolie worked for the Hillsborough County Tax Collector for approximately 40 years, retiring in 1975. During her retirement she traveled extensively throughout Europe admiring art and china painting. She was a masterful china painter, producing volumes of hand painted pieces until her eyesight excluded further work. A graveside service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Yolanda A. Antinori can be made to LifePath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, Florida 33637. The family wishes to thank the loving and nurturing staff of Buena Vida Assisted Living facility for their care and kindness. 4730 N. ARMENIA AVE. TAMPA, FL 33603 USA Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close