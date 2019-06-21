|
DAVIDENKO, Yolanda
(Alvarez)
75, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1944 to the late William and Clara Alvarez in Tampa. She was a beloved housewife and mother whose presence will be sorely miss-ed. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Davidenko; her sons, Adam (Arleen) and Troy Davidenko; granddaughter, Nicole (Jimmy) Moser; a great-grandchild on the way; and her beloved aunt, Millie Erickson. The family will have private services at their convenience.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 21, 2019